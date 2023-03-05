How To Find Your UAN Number Online?
Did you know you could now find your UAN number online? Check out the steps to learn how to reclaim your UAN number.
What Is UAN?
What Is UAN?
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) issues a 12-digit universal number, or UAN, to everybody who has an active EPF account. When requested by the employer, EPFO provides the UAN number, but if it has not been issued, a member may only produce it using their Aadhaar number.
Now, it is crucial to know that the employee's UAN will remain the same regardless of the change in companies and designation. The perks are such that members with UANs can download or print their passbooks, get their UAN cards, and check all member IDs that are linked to them anytime they desire. Also, after your UAN has been activated, you must and can link it to your PAN, bank account, and Aadhaar in order to receive the online EPF benefits. If you are someone who wishes to find their UAN number online, follow these simple steps offered by EPFO to reclaim your UAN.
How To Find Your UAN Number Online?
According to the EPFO website, a member can simply find out their UAN by going to the (epfindia.gov.in) portal. For that, you must:
Step 1: Go to the Our Services section of the website (epfindia.gov.in).
Step 2: Choose For Workers and then Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP) from the services menu.
Step 3: You will now be led to the (unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in) portal. Click on Know Your UAN under the Important Links section.
Step 4: Input the needed captcha code and your mobile number.
Step 5: After selecting Request OTP, a one-time password will be sent to the mobile number associated with your UAN.
Step 6: Once the OTP is entered, your UAN will be produced through SMS.
You can also get your UAN number by SMS. All you must do is send a message to the number 7738299899 from your registered mobile phone. Your PF donation and the amount that is now in your EPF account will both be available to you once the message has been issued. Your most recent PF contribution and balance, as well as any necessary KYC information, will thereafter be notified to your registered cellphone number by EPFO. This way, the participants' UAN, most recent donation, and PF balance can all be seen on the SMS.