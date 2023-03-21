How To Check CIBIL Score On Google Pay: Step-By-Step Guide
Find out how easy it is to get your free CIBIL score now.
CIBIL score plays a huge role in assessing an individual's creditworthiness and credit risk. It is crucial for lenders, including banks, financial institutions, and other credit providers to check an individual’s CIBIL score before deciding whether to offer them credit facilities or not.
So, how do you check your CIBIL score before applying for any credit? There are multiple websites and apps that allow you to check your CIBIL score for free. One such app is the Google Pay app.
What Is CIBIL Score?
Before you check your CIBIL score, let’s understand what exactly is it. CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) score or credit score is a three-digit numeric summary of an individual's creditworthiness. It is derived based on an individual's credit history, repayment behaviour, credit utilization, and other factors related to an individual’s credit usage.
The CIBIL score ranges from 300 to 900, with 900 being the highest score. Meanwhile, anything below 600 is considered a bad CIBIL score, indicating high credit risk and may lead to the rejection of credit applications. 600-649 is considered poor, 650-699 is considered fair, 700-749 is considered good, and anything above 750 is considered excellent.
Any score below 649 risks an individual’s chances of getting credit. A CIBIL score between 650-699 may get you approved for credit but at less favourable terms. Hence, to get your desired credit at favourable terms, it is suggested to maintain a credit score of 750 and above.
How To Check CIBIL Score?
To maintain a good CIBIL score, you need to make your payments in full and on time. You also need to regularly check your CIBIL score to ensure there are no discrepancies in your credit report. This regular assessment of your CIBIL score will also help you to improve your credit appetite.
There are multiple ways to check your CIBIL score for free. Apart from the official CIBIL website, there are several other websites and apps that offer a free CIBIL score. One such app is the Google Pay payments app.
How To Check CIBIL Score On Google Pay?
Google Pay is a payments app that is being used widely by crores of people across the country. Initially, it only allowed you to make payments to friends, merchants and other businesses. But now, you can also check your CIBIL score on Google Pay.
Here’s your step-by-step guide on how to check your CIBIL score for free on Google Pay:
For new users:
Download the Google Pay app from the Google Play Store or App Store.
Enter your phone number and sign in with your Google account.
Follow the instructions given on the screen and add a bank account to your Google Pay account.
You can also add any Debit/Credit card associated with the same mobile number to your Google Pay account.
Now that your account is set up, follow the steps given below for existing users and you’ll get your free CIBIL score.
For existing users:
Open the Google Pay app.
Scroll down to the “Manage your money” section.
Tap on the “Check your CIBIL score for free” option.
A question pops up on your screen that reads, “A good CIBIL score gets you better interest rates on loans. Wonder if you will have a good score?” with three options - Yes, Not sure, No.
Choose any option and click on the “Let’s check” tab given below.
Enter your First Name and Last Name as written on your PAN Card.
Click on the “Continue” tab.
That’s it, within seconds your CIBIL score will be displayed on your screen with a few remarks or tips related to your current CIBIL score. Do note that according to the official Google Pay help page, checking the credit score or CIBIL score on Google Pay, doesn’t impact your credit score. So, you can now track your CIBIL score without any worries.