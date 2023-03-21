How To Check CIBIL Score On Google Pay: Step-By-Step Guide

Before you check your CIBIL score, let’s understand what exactly is it. CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) score or credit score is a three-digit numeric summary of an individual's creditworthiness. It is derived based on an individual's credit history, repayment behaviour, credit utilization, and other factors related to an individual’s credit usage.

The CIBIL score ranges from 300 to 900, with 900 being the highest score. Meanwhile, anything below 600 is considered a bad CIBIL score, indicating high credit risk and may lead to the rejection of credit applications. 600-649 is considered poor, 650-699 is considered fair, 700-749 is considered good, and anything above 750 is considered excellent.

Any score below 649 risks an individual’s chances of getting credit. A CIBIL score between 650-699 may get you approved for credit but at less favourable terms. Hence, to get your desired credit at favourable terms, it is suggested to maintain a credit score of 750 and above.

