How To Change Nominee In EPF?

It is crucial for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account holders to name a beneficiary, i.e. have an EPF nominee in their accounts. This is done so that in the case of the account holder's passing, the beneficiary can quickly and conveniently collect the funds. The names that were first suggested might need to be modified in some cases. EPF members can now amend their current EPF nomination online and submit a new submission for this through the EPFO's official website, www.epfindia.gov.in.

An EPF member can update their EPF nominations online through the EPFO UAN portal without the need to ask their employer to do so.