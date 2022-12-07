How To Calculate Your Employees’ Provident Fund Contribution?

The EPF contribution for every employee can be split into two broad categories:

Your own (employee’s) contribution

Employer’s contribution

Let’s understand each of these in detail.

Employee Contribution To EPF

As per the current rules, the employee’s share in the EPF contribution must be 12% of his or her basic monthly salary along with the dearness allowance.

For example: If your basic salary is ₹15,000 per month, your EPF contribution will be 12 % of ₹15,000, which amounts to ₹1,800.

Employer Contribution To EPF

The employer must also make an equal contribution of 12% towards the employee’s PF. However, the entire 12% of the employer’s share does not go into the employee’s PF account. The employer’s contribution can further be divided into two categories:

The employer must contribute 8.33% of the employee’s basic salary towards the Employee Pension Scheme.

The remaining 3.67% of the employer’s PF contribution goes towards the employee’s EPF.

Therefore, if your basic salary is ₹15,000 per month, the total contribution to your EPF account every month will be ₹1,800+₹550, which will amount to ₹2,350 in this case.