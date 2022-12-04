How To Apply For SBI Cheque Book Online?

Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) can apply for a cheque book in person or online through the bank's Net banking service. According to the bank’s website, an individual can order a cheque book online. Further, any of their Current, Savings, Cash Credit, and Overdraft accounts are eligible for a cheque book request.

They can choose from cheque books with 25, 50, or 100 check leaves. Customers can either pick it up at the branch or ask for it to be sent by mail or courier. Either input a different address or choose to have the cheque book mailed to your registered address. Within three working days of the request date, cheque books will be sent out.

In line with a message from SBI on its official Twitter account, "Use our Internet Banking service and requested for a cheque book delivery to any address of your choice in a few simple steps."