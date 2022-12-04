How To Apply For SBI Cheque Book Online?
Now applying for a SBI cheque book online is very easy. Simply follow the steps to learn how to apply for SBI cheque books online.
Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) can apply for a cheque book in person or online through the bank's Net banking service. According to the bank’s website, an individual can order a cheque book online. Further, any of their Current, Savings, Cash Credit, and Overdraft accounts are eligible for a cheque book request.
They can choose from cheque books with 25, 50, or 100 check leaves. Customers can either pick it up at the branch or ask for it to be sent by mail or courier. Either input a different address or choose to have the cheque book mailed to your registered address. Within three working days of the request date, cheque books will be sent out.
In line with a message from SBI on its official Twitter account, "Use our Internet Banking service and requested for a cheque book delivery to any address of your choice in a few simple steps."
How To Apply For SBI Cheque Book Online?
You can submit an online application for an SBI cheque book by doing what is indicated below:
Step 1: Go to www.onlinesbi.com and log in to your account using the necessary information, such as your User ID and Password.
Step 2: Next, select Request & Enquiries from the menu. You will then be taken to a new page where you must first choose Cheque Book Services and then Cheque Book Request.
Step 3: Now select the account for which you want to request a cheque book and fill out the drop-down lists for the multi-city option, the number of cheque books, and the number of cheque leaves.
Step 4: At this stage, validate the details of your request for a cheque book by clicking Submit.
Step 5: Then choose your delivery address from the three options, which are registered address, new address, and last available dispatch address. However, you can choose whether or not to give the courier agent access to your contact information.
Step 6: When finished, press the Submit button.
Important notes:
Multicity checks will be issued in response to your request on the Online SBI site. You must speak with the home branch if you want a standard cheque book. Depending on the type of account you have with the bank, fees may be assessed.
For all savings bank accounts with a quarterly average balance (QAB) at the end of the prior quarter of less than Rs. 25,000, fees would be charged at the rate of Rs 3 per cheque leaf.
For accounts with a QAB of Rs. 25,000 or more at the end of the previous quarter, fees will be charged at a rate of Rs 2 per cheque leaf.
The bank's website lists 50 free leaves per year for elderly citizens and salary accounts, and 20 free leaves per year for other P-segment and AGL segment users.