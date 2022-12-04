If you plan to travel abroad, now or even in the future, it’s imperative you have a Passport. It is one of the most essential requirements for anyone to travel outside their own country. So today, we’ll learn how to apply for Passport online in 10 easy steps.

Currently, the Ministry of External Affairs processes all passport applications online. So, if you want to apply for a new passport or get one re-issued, you have to go through the online process. You can easily apply for a passport online at the official Passport Seva website, and it’ll hardly take you a few minutes.