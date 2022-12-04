How To Apply For Passport Online?
Learn how to apply for a fresh passport or get one re-issued in 10 easy steps.
If you plan to travel abroad, now or even in the future, it’s imperative you have a Passport. It is one of the most essential requirements for anyone to travel outside their own country. So today, we’ll learn how to apply for Passport online in 10 easy steps.
Currently, the Ministry of External Affairs processes all passport applications online. So, if you want to apply for a new passport or get one re-issued, you have to go through the online process. You can easily apply for a passport online at the official Passport Seva website, and it’ll hardly take you a few minutes.
An individual can apply for a fresh passport or re-issue an existing one by filling out and submitting an application form on the official Passport Seva Online Portal. Enlisted below are the steps to apply for a passport online:
Go to the official Passport Seva Online Portal by clicking on the following link:
.
If you are an existing user who wants to re-issue the passport, click on the “Existing User Login” on the Home Page and log in to the portal by submitting your Login Id and Password.
If you are a new user, click on “New User Registration” on the Home Page, fill in your details, register, and log in with your newly registered credentials.
You’ll be shown the following options:
a. View Saved/Submitted Applications
b. Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport
c. Apply for Police Clearance Certificate
d. Apply for Diplomatic/Official Passport
e. Apply for Identity Certificate
f. Apply for Surrender Certificate
g. Apply for Background Verification for GEP
h. Apply for LoC Permit
i. View Submitted Appeal(s)
j. Log Appeal
Click on the "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" option.
Now you have two alternatives:
a. Fill in the online application form and submit it right away.
b. Download the soft copy of the form, fill it out offline, and submit the filled application form by uploading it online.
Choose your preferred alternative and move on to submit your passport application online.
Now first, click on the "View Saved/Submitted Applications" option and click on the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link.
Online Payment has been made mandatory by the government for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO. So choose any one of the following payment modes and complete making your payment:
a. Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa)
b. Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI), Associate Banks and Other Banks)
c. SBI Bank Challan
Once the payment is done, schedule your appointment and then click on the "Print Application Receipt" link to print the application receipt containing your Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number.
That’s it, you have successfully submitted your passport application online. Now, all you need to do is, go to your chosen Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO) on the date of your scheduled appointment.
Don’t forget to carry all your original documents with you for verification. Once that is done, your passport application will be processed successfully.
In the next few days, a police officer will visit your house to initiate your police verification process. Post that you’ll be required to visit a chosen police station near you with all your original documents for one final verification.
Once all of that is done, you can sit back and relax. Your passport will reach your house within a few days or weeks, depending on whether you applied for a regular passport or a Tatkal one.
Fees Required To Apply For Passport Online
The fees you’ll have to pay to get a passport depends on various factors. It changes according to the nature of your application, i.e. Normal or Tatkal, the number of pages you require in a passport, and the reason for your application i.e. new or re-issuance.
It starts from ₹1,000 for minors and ₹1,500 for applicants above the age of 18 years. This application fee may go up to ₹5,500 depending on your reason for application and the number of pages required.
You can find out the fees for your particular application by going to the present on the official Passport Seva portal.