How To Activate Canara Bank Net Banking Services
Activating Canara bank’s net banking services is pretty simple. Find out the steps to activate its online banking services.
Government-owned two banks Canara bank which was established in 1906 is one of India’s biggest public sector banks. It is owned by the government and has over 6000 branches all across the country. A few of the bank's branches are located abroad; the majority of them were opened in the 1980s.
Every customer of Canara Bank who has registered at one of the bank's Core Banking (CBS) Branches has access to its online banking services. It's not too difficult to sign up for the bank's internet banking services. The directions are simple on the bank's official website, which is user-friendly. Make sure your mobile number is registered with the bank's records in order to activate and use the bank's internet banking services.
The steps to activate Canara Bank's net banking services are as follows:
Steps To Activate Canara Bank’s Net Banking Services
Before starting the activation procedure, customers must confirm that they have received every verification key and activation code. Usually, the bank would send these by SMS.
Step 1: Visit the Canara Bank website for online banking and select New Registration.
Step 2: Then you will be taken to the terms and conditions page for net banking. To proceed to the following page, select I agree.
Step 3: On the registration page, complete the required information. Your account number, registered cellphone number, debit card number, and customer ID that the bank has issued are all examples of this.
Step 4: The bank will send an OTP to your registered mobile phone after receiving the information provided in the form. On the OTP authentication page, enter the mobile number and press Submit.
Step 5: The next step is for you to make a password for your online banking activities. Click on submit to finish the activation process if the password satisfies the requirements set out by the bank.
Step 6: You will be redirected to Canara Bank’s net banking home page after the activation process is finished.
Step 7: When prompted, enter your User ID and freshly established password and click Login to Net Banking.
Step 8: The next step is to enter your ATM PIN, debit card number, and card expiration date.
Step 9: On your registered mobile number, you will receive a second OTP from the bank. This OTP must be entered to generate a transaction password.
Step 10: Once you've created a transaction password, your net banking activation process will be complete. From then on, you can use any of the numerous net banking services that Canara Bank provides to its users.
Now that you know how to activate Canara bank’s net banking services, go ahead and activate one quickly.