Financial Frauds You Should Lookout For In 2023

1) Debit/Credit Card Fraud 2023 -

Debit and credit card fraud is a common form of financial crime, with criminals employing a range of new techniques to get access to credit or debit cards that don't belong to them. It usually involves an individual gaining unauthorized access to the owner's credit or debit card information, such as their numbers, expiration dates, names and addresses.

The most common examples of credit or debit card fraud include using someone else’s card without permission, using your own card when it has expired or been revoked, or when your available balance is insufficient for the purchase price. Criminals also use stolen cards to receive money, goods, or services that they shouldn’t have access to.

To protect ourselves from these fraudulent activities, we must make sure that no one other than us can gain access to our details and exercise caution at all times until we’re sure the transaction is secure.

Make sure you don’t share your CVV number with anyone else.

If you lose your Debit/Credit card, block it immediately.

2) Forgery

Forgery is a serious crime that involves the false signing, altering, or creating of official documents with the intention to deceive someone else. All states have their own laws that consider forgery a criminal act and it can carry serious repercussions such as hefty fines, jail time, and more.

In its most common form, forgery involves someone signing another person's name to financial instruments like money orders, checks, stock certificates or credit cards without the owner's knowledge or permission. It can also involve making counterfeit money or government documents.

One may also commit forgery by altering existing legal documents such as wills or deeds without the owner's consent in order to benefit from them. An example of this would be someone replacing their name on an inherited property deed without notifying the other parties involved.

Forgers can also become victims of their own crimes when they unknowingly use forged documents in business transactions and later face criminal charges themselves. For this reason, it’s important to always fact-check all legal documents before relying upon them in any way.

To avoid being involved in such crimes, you can follow these simple steps.

Avoid using public computers to make any transaction

Register for SMS alerts and calls so that whenever any transaction happens, you will be aware of it.

If you loose your phone make sure you stop your banking services immediately.

Make sure you don’t throw out photocopy of your documents that may lead to an identity theft.

3) Insurance Frauds

Unfortunately, insurance scams have a wide-reaching impact on both individuals and businesses, leading to missed payments and large financial losses. It is important that consumers research any promised product or service before investing in it, ask questions if there is ever any confusion, and get recommendations from trusted sources when possible. In addition, organizations should implement strong verification processes to detect and mitigate fraudulent activities before they occur.

By understanding how these scams operate and taking proactive measures to prevent them, organizations can protect themselves from becoming victims of insurance fraud or related scams.