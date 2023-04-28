EPFO's e-passbook Facility Still Down? Here Are Alternative Ways To Check EPF Balance

The web portal service provided by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, which enables subscribers to access their e-passbook, has continued to face technical difficulties for some time now, making it tough for customers to view their account balance. Even though the technical issue appears to have been resolved, many users are still having difficulties using the website to retrieve their passbooks because of server-related problems. Due to this persistent issue, EPFO took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly.”