EPFO's e-passbook Facility Still Down? Here Are Alternative Ways To Check EPF Balance
The online EPFO server has been experiencing a number of glitches in recent times
The web portal service provided by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, which enables subscribers to access their e-passbook, has continued to face technical difficulties for some time now, making it tough for customers to view their account balance. Even though the technical issue appears to have been resolved, many users are still having difficulties using the website to retrieve their passbooks because of server-related problems. Due to this persistent issue, EPFO took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly.”
However, there are several alternate ways to view your EPF balance. Let’s take a look at them.
How To Check EPF Balance Via SMS?
EPFO members with active UAN numbers can view their current PF balance and contributions by sending a message from their registered cellphone number to 77382 99899. The message must include "EPFOHO UAN" for English or "EPFOHO UAN" and the first three letters of the chosen language (for instance, "EPFOHO UAN HIN" for Hindi). The facility supports ten different languages. EPFO will give the member's most recent PF contribution and balance details along with any relevant KYC data.
How To Check EPF Balance Through A Missed Call?
EPFO members with active UANs can also check their account balance by placing a free phone call from their registered cell number to 99660 44425. The subscriber will receive information about their EPF balance through a message after the call is automatically terminated after two rings.
How To Check EPF Balance Through The UMANG App?
Those who are still having trouble logging into their e-passbooks on the EPFO website can alternatively use the UMANG app to check their PF balance. Users must first search for EPFO in the UMANG app before selecting the passbook option. Then, they must type their UAN, post which, an OTP will be generated. After entering the OTP, select the right member ID, and simply download the e-passbook to view your balance.