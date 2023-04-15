Digital Banking: Why You Should Choose It?

Online banking and digital banking are two terms that tend to be used interchangeably, but they do not mean the same thing. Online banking is a service provided by a bank or financial institution that allows customers to access their accounts, view balances, manage transactions, and make payments online. The capabilities of an online banking system are generally limited and cannot quickly adapt to include additional services due to the underlying core banking system.

On the other hand, digital banking is driven by high-level process automation and web-based services through the use of APIs to provide cost-efficiency, security, and flexibility for both banks and their customers. Digital banking allows banks to quickly add features such as contactless payment processing, mobile wallets, cryptocurrency exchange services, personal financial management tools, and more.