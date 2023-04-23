Common Types Of UPI Frauds And How To Avoid Them

UPI fraud is a growing concern in the present digital landscape. It is when criminals look to exploit vulnerabilities in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to gain unauthorized access and manipulate transaction data linked to UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and others.

Fraudsters also use social engineering techniques to communicate with victims via email or SMS convincing them to share confidential information such as bank details, UPI ID, and other financial data which can thereafter be used for malicious purposes.

Here are a few types of UPI frauds that you should know :