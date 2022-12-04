Can You Close Your EPF Account?

An Employee Provident Fund or EPF is a type of fund in which a percentage of any salaried employee’s salary is deposited. An EPF account essentially serves as retirement savings account for any salaried employee. The reason that EPF is so valuable is that it helps build a corpus of funds that can help you when you are out of work or when you finally retire. Every single company that employs more than 20 people are required by law to register with the EPFO. Under the EPF scheme, every employee is required to provide a certain percentage of their salary as a contribution toward the scheme and the employer is required to match the same contribution to the employee’s EPF account. As a general rule, a 12% contribution to the EPF is made by the employees and the employers to EPF accounts.