Bank Of Maharashtra Hikes FD Rates And Lending Rates: Check Latest Rates Here

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has announced that it has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Crore. Effective as of April 17th, 2023, the bank is offering interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.75% on a deposit tenure of 7 days to 5 years and above. This move comes as a bid to attract more customers to deposit their money in the bank and to increase its deposits.

One of the most significant changes made by Bank of Maharashtra is that it is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7% on a deposit tenor of 200 days. This is a significant increase from its previous rate of 6.75%. This special tenor is aimed at customers who wish to invest their money for a shorter period of time and still receive a competitive interest rate.