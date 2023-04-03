Bajaj Markets Pocket Insurance: Income Protection Plans For Financial Security
The subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Markets are known for its unique insurance plan called, Pocket insurance. This insurance product has more than 400+ plans. The idea behind this is to offer financial coverage against everyday risks.
What Is Pocket Insurance?
Pocket insurance is a specific type of insurance offering reasonable coverage at an affordable cost. Similar to standard insurance plans, you must purchase a policy by paying a predetermined amount.
This insurance product offers multiple policies across various categories, with a nominal membership fee starting at Rs. 19. These policies are designed to cover everyday risks that may not be included in traditional insurance policies.
What Is "Income Loss Plans" ?
In today’s economic instability and constant layoffs, it’s important to have income security that can help you in fulfilling your basic needs. This initiative will help an individual in reducing financial stress.
You can choose any insurance plan that helps you, here are a few options that will help you understand more about Pocket Insurance by Bajaj Markets :
Income Loss Cover Plan -
Make sure the disastrous event doesn’t affect your family with just a premium of Rs. 212/Year
Accident Loss Of Earning Benefit -
An accident can take your job or impact your income. To ensure that your finance doesn’t get affected, get the Accident Loss Of Earning Benefit at a premium of just Rs. 244/year
Loss Of Earning Cash -
Any unexpected event and emergency can impact your family's financial situation, like loss or accident of only earning member of family . To solve this issue, you can opt for a special plan called Loss of Earning Cash. By paying a premium of Rs. 244 (including GST), you can receive a sum assured of Rs. 500 per day for 15 days.
How To Avail These Insurance Plans?
These insurance plans are available on Bajaj Market's online platform. One can visit their website of Bajaj Markets and follow the instruction given on their Pocket Insurance page to avail of any plan.