Bajaj Markets Pocket Insurance: Income Protection Plans For Financial Security

You can choose any insurance plan that helps you, here are a few options that will help you understand more about Pocket Insurance by Bajaj Markets :

Income Loss Cover Plan -

Make sure the disastrous event doesn’t affect your family with just a premium of Rs. 212/Year

Accident Loss Of Earning Benefit -

An accident can take your job or impact your income. To ensure that your finance doesn’t get affected, get the Accident Loss Of Earning Benefit at a premium of just Rs. 244/year

Loss Of Earning Cash -

Any unexpected event and emergency can impact your family's financial situation, like loss or accident of only earning member of family . To solve this issue, you can opt for a special plan called Loss of Earning Cash. By paying a premium of Rs. 244 (including GST), you can receive a sum assured of Rs. 500 per day for 15 days.

