Axis Bank Revises Bulk FD Interest Rates, Senior Citizens Can Earn As High As 7.95%

For 7 – 14 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 4.65% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 5.50% per annum.

For 15 – 29 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 5% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 5.50% per annum.

For 30 – 45 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 5% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 5.50% per annum.

For 46 – 60 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6% per annum.

For 61 days to less than 3 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6% per annum.

For 3 months to less than 4 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.35% per annum.

For 4 months to less than 5 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.35% per annum.

For 5 months to less than 6 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.35% per annum.

For 7 months to less than 8 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.35% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.40% per annum.

For 8 months to less than 9 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.35% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.40% per annum.

For 9 months to less than 10 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.

For 10 months to less than 11 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.

For 11 months to less than 11 months 25 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.

For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.

For 1 year to less than 1 year 5 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 7.15% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.20% per annum.

For 1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 1 year 25 days to less than 13 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 13 months to less than 14 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 14 months to less than 15 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 15 months to less than 16 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 16 months to less than 17 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 17 months to less than 18 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.

For 18 months to less than 2 years, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.80% per annum.

For 2 years to less than 30 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.80% per annum.

For 30 months to less than 3 years, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.80% per annum.

For 3 years to less than 5 years, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.30% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.30% per annum.