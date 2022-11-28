Axis Bank Revises Bulk FD Interest Rates, Senior Citizens Can Earn As High As 7.95%
Axis Bank has revised the FD rates that have taken effect from 26 November. Check out what the revised rates are.
With effect from November 26, 2022, private sector lender Axis Bank has revised its bulk fixed deposit interest rates. The majority of FDs are between 5 and 100 crores and beyond. Rates from 3.75% to a maximum of 7.20% are available to the general public through Axis Bank. The rates for seniors range from 3.75% to as high as 7.95%, making them the greatest beneficiaries.
Find the most recent interest rates provided by Axis Bank below:
Revised FD Rates Of Axis Bank
The following are the updated FD interest rates that Axis Bank is now offering to regular domestic customers on deposits of 5 crore rupees or more, effective November 26:
FD Rates For General Public
For 7 – 14 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 4.65% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 5.50% per annum.
For 15 – 29 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 5% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 5.50% per annum.
For 30 – 45 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 5% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 5.50% per annum.
For 46 – 60 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6% per annum.
For 61 days to less than 3 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6% per annum.
For 3 months to less than 4 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.35% per annum.
For 4 months to less than 5 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.35% per annum.
For 5 months to less than 6 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.35% per annum.
For 7 months to less than 8 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.35% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.40% per annum.
For 8 months to less than 9 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.35% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.40% per annum.
For 9 months to less than 10 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.
For 10 months to less than 11 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.
For 11 months to less than 11 months 25 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.
For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.40% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.50% per annum.
For 1 year to less than 1 year 5 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 7.15% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.20% per annum.
For 1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 1 year 25 days to less than 13 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 13 months to less than 14 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 14 months to less than 15 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 15 months to less than 16 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 16 months to less than 17 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 17 months to less than 18 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 7.15% per annum.
For 18 months to less than 2 years, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.80% per annum.
For 2 years to less than 30 months, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.80% per annum.
For 30 months to less than 3 years, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.80% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.80% per annum.
For 3 years to less than 5 years, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.30% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.30% per annum.
For 5 years to 10 years, the interest rate for deposits worth Rs 5 crores to less than Rs. 10 crores are 6.30% per annum. For deposits worth Rs 100 crores and above, the interest rate is calculated at 6.30% per annum.
The highest rate available in senior citizens category for FDs with a duration of 1 year less than 1 year 5 days and a balance of at least 25 crores is 7.95%.
Please note that the interest rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of the bank. Keep an eye on Axis bank’s official website for updated rates.
Disclaimer: The interest rates mentioned in this article are recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the fixed deposit mentioned above. Please invest at your own discretion.