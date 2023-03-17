Avoid Last Minute Tax Savings: Here Are 5 Reasons To Start Tax Planning For FY 2023-2024 Now

Now that we are reaching the end of the financial year, most of us find ourselves in the hunt for last-minute tax-saving investments to reduce our tax liability. If you were in such a situation this month, you are probably looking forward to April 2023, the beginning of FY 2023-2024. That’s because you believe that you do not need to think about taxes at least for the first few months of the new financial year

Well, this is a mistake most of us tend to make. Delaying your tax planning can leave you scrambling at the eleventh hour. And in such confusion, you may end up investing in instruments that may not align with your financial goals.

Hence, the best time to start planning your tax-saving investments is right at the beginning of the financial year. Here are four reasons to plan your taxes from the beginning of the year: