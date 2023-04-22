Attention Taxpayers! Select Your Tax Regime Now Or You Will End Up Paying More Income Tax

The month of April is crucial for salaried individuals because the tax regime they choose will determine the amount of tax that will be deducted from their salary income, short for TDS, during the financial year. Failure to plan your taxes properly and declare them in the month of April may lead to a higher TDS, which can ultimately reduce the net take-home salary.



Starting from the financial year 2023-24, the new tax regime will become the default option. Therefore, if an individual fails to inform their employer about the tax regime they have chosen, TDS will be deducted based on the new income tax slabs under the new tax regime.

If more tax is deducted from your salary income than your actual tax liability, you will have to wait for the income tax department to process your income tax return (ITR) form and issue an income tax refund. Therefore, when your employer asks for your investment declaration to deduct taxes on your salary income, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of both tax regimes before selecting one and informing your employer about it in April.