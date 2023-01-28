Are Your PPF, NSC Accounts 'Inoperative' After Maturity? Here's What You Can Do

1. The designated PA and APM (SB) must confirm the account information of the papers received with Finacle after receiving a case for unfreezing and closure at the Head Post Office. Following confirmation of the case's validity, the account or certificate in question must be unfrozen under the supervision of two HO Supervisors.

2. The APM (SB) will verify the closure of the account after the Counter PA closes it.

3. A different register for the closure of accounts marked as "INOP Inoperative" for more than 3 years will be kept in the Head Post Office.

4. The APM(SB) will deliver a register to the Head Postmaster for review after recording the closure information in the aforementioned register.

5. Passbook, KYC document, Account Closure Form, Cancel Cheque, and a copy of the Passbook must then be sent to the relevant SBCO together with additional vouchers.

6. The SBCO PA and Supervisor will review the account information, the account closure form, and the account holder's KYC documents while reviewing the vouchers of closed accounts that were determined to be INOP-Inoperative for more than 3 years. The voucher will include copies of the same documents. If a fault is discovered, objections must be filed in accordance with the established procedure.

7. All visiting/inspecting officers must always check the register, "REGISTER FOR CLOSURE OF account classified as "INOP - Inoperative for more than 3 years," while they are visiting/inspecting the Head Post Offices and ensure that the method outlined above is rigorously followed.

8. When accounts are unfrozen for reasons other than "INOP-inoperative for more than 3 years," CEPT must disclose this information to circle CPC (CBS) every two weeks.

9. In a week, the circle must have the report validated in accordance with the "REGISTER FOR CLOSURE OF account classified as "INOP-Inoperative for more than 3 years" filed at the Head Post Office, and it must take the necessary action if any discrepancies are discovered.