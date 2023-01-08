8 Types Of ICICI Bank Savings Accounts And What They Offer

Let's take a look at 8 different types of ICICI savings accounts and what each of them offers.

ICICI Insta Save Account

As per their official website, the ICICI Insta Save Account is a type of basic savings account, but the difference is that this account can be created in just a few minutes by the customers when they apply online with the appropriate documentation. Regularly, customers would have to visit the bank physically with the documents to open the account. The ICICI Insta Save account can be opened by individuals aged 18 and above, and a minimum balance of ₹10,000 must be maintained. While ICICI also offers a regular savings account, the Insta Save account is preferred by customers and also promoted heavily by ICICI.

ICICI Advantage Woman Aura Savings Account

The Woman Auro Savings Account by ICICI is a type of savings bank account geared towards use by working women of age 18 years and above. This account provides various offers and discounts on lifestyle products and other services that are mainly used by women. This women-centric savings bank account comes in 5 tiers; Regular, Silver, Gold, Magnum and Titanium. This account also offers cashback of up to ₹750 on purchases and locker service is available at a 50% discount. The minimum balance ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh depending on the tier of account.

ICICI Advantage Woman Savings Account

This account is slightly different from the above-mentioned Women Aura savings account but is still geared for use by women. This account comes in 4 tiers: Regular, Silver, Gold and Titanium. This account is available for all women between the ages of 18 and 59 and provides various offers and cashback on shopping, travel, dining etc. Similarly, a loan facility is also available on this account at a 50% discount.

ICICI Seniors Club Savings Account

This ICICI savings bank account is specifically aimed towards senior citizens. This account offers higher interest rates than other ICICI savings bank accounts and provides greater convenience features to make banking easier for senior folks. The minimum balance for this account ranges from ₹4,500 to ₹1.25 lakh depending upon the tiers, which are 5 in total: Regular, Silver, Gold Privilege, Gold Plus Privilege, and Titanium. This account also provides hospital cash benefits to its users, up to ₹30,000.

ICICI Young Stars Savings Account

This savings account by ICICI Bank has been created for use by younger kids and children. The minimum balance required for this account is ₹2,500 and it is only available for individuals/kids below the age of 18 years. There is also a cap of ₹5,000 on daily cash withdraws and debit card spends.

ICICI Bank Smart Star Savings Account

This is another savings account offered by ICICI for use by younger kids and children. However, only kids from age 10 and above are eligible for using this account. This account also has a daily limit on debit card withdraws and payments capped at ₹5,000. Moreover, this account also has a yearly spending limit of ₹2 lakh with guardian consent and ₹50,000 without guardian consent.

ICICI Retire Happy Savings Account

This ICICI savings bank account is geared toward use by those individuals who are retired. This account also allows for monthly pensions to be deposited into it. This account provides a host of benefits such as offers on travel, dining, medical, events, fitness, shopping, etc. Moreover, the account also offers benefits of health insurance, hospitalisation allowance, discounts on medical expenses and more. This account can be opened by individuals of age 50 years and above who are retired.

ICICI Family Savings Account

The ICICI Family Savings Account is a type of savings bank account that allows all members of a family to manage all of their accounts under this one single umbrella account. Moreover, this account requires only one member of the family to maintain the minimum balance account while the others do not have any minimum balance restrictions. As per ICICI, the following accounts can be added under the Family Savings Account: Only Savings Account, LifePlus Senior Citizen Savings Account, Advantage Woman Savings Account, and Young Stars Savings Account. Moreover, a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 6 accounts can be added under the Family Savings Account.





Disclaimer: The information, interest rates and details above the various accounts mentioned below have been recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change in the future. BQPrime does not endorse any of the accounts mentioned above. Please invest at your own discretion.

