7 Ways To Save Income Tax On Your Salary

If you’re paying a huge amount of your income towards taxes and want to save them while following all the government norms, then you should pay close attention to the available tax-saving financial products.

As we said, an income tax can be saved once planned well. A salaried professional can save tax through sections 80C, 80CCC and 80CCD of the Income Tax Act. Some of the most common instruments are PPF Accounts, Pension plans, NSC, Life insurance policies etc.