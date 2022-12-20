5 Ways To Stay Safe From Financial Frauds During Sales

1. Visit Only Trusted And Secure Websites

Scammers frequently use links to websites that look identical to legitimate and secure websites but contain subtle changes that are difficult to spot at first glance in order to steal information. By glancing at the URL, you can quickly tell whether a website is safe. The actual name or extension that the website is known for will typically appear before the HTTPS in the case of authorised websites.

2. Watch Out For Shady Messages And Logins

The majority of e-commerce and retail websites require customers to register before they may browse their inventory or place orders. Users are required to enter an email address or a phone number when setting up an account so they may receive updates on the newest bargains, their orders, and interesting offers. Customers that use these channels of communication can track orders being placed as well as their login activity with great ease. Scammers frequently gain access to account information, enter into user accounts, and place orders using the payment methods that have been saved.

Being aware of suspicious logins and order notifications enables users to be alerted to doubtful activities or orders that they have not placed, which may then be reported right away to the website's support team or a local police authority if a financial transaction has taken place.

3. Do Not Answer Calls From Unknown Numbers Or Unverified E-commerce Companies

Due to the lack of security measures for telephone talks, phone scams have been among the most popular strategies used by fraudsters. Platforms for communication like Truecaller can be useful tools for recognising calls from verified companies and alerting the public against sham calls. Additionally, it's crucial to be careful not to answer calls from foreign registered numbers or numbers that seem dubious, such as those that begin with numerals other than 8 or 9.

4. Never Divulge OTPs To Anyone

The two-factor authentication technique has been implemented by banks all over India to prevent scammers from exploiting other people's payment details. While this has to some extent reduced fraud and the exploitation of financial data, it can still be abused if a user shares their OTP with others. It is crucial that you never divulge your One-time password to anyone and that you only use it when placing an order on a reputable website or app.

It's critical to change your account passwords right away and notify your bank of any unauthorised transactions if you have received a one-time password that you haven't initiated. Besides, it is standard practise for staff of e-commerce websites to never request OTPs from clients.

5. Refrain From Saving YourPayment Information For Later Use On E-Commerce Websites

Even if you intend to buy products from some frequently used websites or platforms in the future, it is never a good idea to save your payment information on any website or platform. This is due to the ease with which people looking to obtain large amounts of information can exploit compromised websites and access stored cards and payment information.