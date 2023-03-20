5 Last-Minute Tax Saving Investments For Salaried Employees: PPF, NPS, NSC, And More

As we approach the final week of March, the current financial year is also about to end. With that, many salaried employees will be looking to reduce their income tax obligations by investing at the last minute. It's crucial to first calculate the amount you must put into the investment. The next step is to select the investment type. It is critical to understand the multiple tax-saving options available and pick the ones that best match your financial objectives and risk tolerance.

The tax regime a person chooses will determine how much income tax they can save. A person may continue to claim tax exemptions and deductions under various sections like 80C, 80D, 80CCD(1b), 80TTA, HRA, and LTA if they choose the old tax regime in the current fiscal year 2022–23 (which ends on March 31, 2023). A person cannot use these tax exemptions and deductions to reduce their income tax if they choose the new tax regime. Here are some last-minute income tax saving investment plans that you can invest in.