4 Investment Options With Regular Income After Retirement - For Senior Citizens

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY)

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) is an investment option introduced by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India in 2017 exclusively for seniors, aged 60 years and above. The scheme provides senior citizens with the benefit of assured returns in the form of pensions. All they have to do is to invest a lump sum amount in the plan at their convenience and enjoy a steady stream of income year after year. PMVVY is valid only for Indian citizens who are 60 years or older and there is no upper age limit.

The plan had been extended till March 2023 after its initial 3-year validity period ended recently. It offers a fixed rate of return, as per which LIC currently guarantees 8% interest per annum payable monthly for a 10-year policy term and 7.5% interest per annum payable monthly for policies with 3-year, 5-year, or single premium payment options respectively. These high returns compared to other fixed-rate products make it highly attractive particularly for elderly investors or pensioners who seek secured income even during periods of inflation and market volatility without having to manage their portfolios on their own.