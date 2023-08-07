Pay Attention To Your Tax Refund Situation To Prevent Adjustments

There are a lot of cases where there is a problem with the bank account that has been given or mentioned in the income tax return, due to which the refund gets stuck and is not received by the taxpayer. One common thing that has been witnessed is that the bank account mentioned for receiving the refund has been closed. The account would have been mentioned as the one where the money should come in the past year, but now that the account no longer exists, it cannot receive the amount.

The other thing that happens is that the bank account where the refund is to be received has not been verified. The way to tackle this situation is to check the bank account details to make sure they are correct. If there is a wrong bank account number, then this needs to be updated, and then the account has to be verified. All this can be done through the login on the income tax return filing website.

Once this is done, the refund will be credited to the bank account.