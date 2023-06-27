PAN Aadhaar Linking: Here's How You Can Check Your PAN Aadhaar Link Online Status

BQPrimePersonal FinancePAN Aadhaar Linking: Here's How You Can Check Your PAN Aadhaar Link Online Status
The last date to link PAN-Aadhaar is June 30, follow these steps to check your PAN-Aadhaar link status online and via SMS.

27 Jun 2023, 10:31 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Link your Aadhaar and PAN Card before this date to avoid penalty.</p></div>
Link your Aadhaar and PAN Card before this date to avoid penalty.

The Income Tax Department has made is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar Card for all taxpayers in India. In case a taxpayer misses the deadline, they are accountable to pay the penalty fees.  

Earlier the due date for linking PAN with Aadhaar was March-end, which was then shifted to June 30. But its very unlikely there will be any extension further. So its important to link your PAN Aadhaar by June 30.

With the last date approaching in a few days, it is significant that taxpayers verify that they have linked their PAN- Aadhaar and check their status. 

Those who are not sure if they have already linked these two documents can follow these simple steps to confirm the PAN-Aadhaar linking.

Here’s how: 

How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Online?

  • Step 1: Visit the official website -- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ 

  • Step 2: Check the Quick Links section and select the Link Aadhaar status 

  • Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and submit

  • Step 4: Select the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option

  • Step 5: The screen will show your PAN-Aadhaar link status 

Note: In case you have linked your PAN-Aadhaar the screen will reflect as linked and if not it will notify you with the link to get them linked.  

How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Through SMS? 

  • Step 1: Click on the messaging app on your phone

  • Step 2: Create a new message and type ‘UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar Number>< 10 Digit PAN Number>

  • Step 3: Send this message to 56161 or 567678

Your registered mobile number will receive an update on the PAN-Aadhaar link status.  

Remember, the last date is June 30, in case you have not linked your PAN with Aadhaar, tap on this link to check how to link PAN-Aadhaar.  

