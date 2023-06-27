PAN Aadhaar Linking: Here's How You Can Check Your PAN Aadhaar Link Online Status

The Income Tax Department has made is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar Card for all taxpayers in India. In case a taxpayer misses the deadline, they are accountable to pay the penalty fees.

Earlier the due date for linking PAN with Aadhaar was March-end, which was then shifted to June 30. But its very unlikely there will be any extension further. So its important to link your PAN Aadhaar by June 30.