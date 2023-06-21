Pan-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: Income Tax Department Reminds PAN Holders Of Consequences

The Income Tax department also reminded the PAN Holders to follow the instructions for the PAN linking process and also warned of the consequences if the Pan-Aadhaar link is not done as per the given deadline.

The IT department has been constantly sharing timely notifications for taxpayers and PAN card holders to link it with their Aadhaar card as the last date is approaching soon.

The Income Tax department of India shared a reminder with PAN holders that those who come under the exempt category should link their PAN card with their Aadhaar card today or before 30.06.2023.

When Is The Last Date To Link PAN Card with Aadhaar Card?

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar is June 30, 2023. If a PAN is not connected to Aadhaar by June 30, 2023, its status will be considered inoperative under the Income-tax Act of 1961.

How Do I Link PAN With Aadhar?