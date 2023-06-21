Pan-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: Income Tax Department Reminds PAN Holders Of Consequences
The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar cards is 30th June 2023.
The Income Tax department of India shared a reminder with PAN holders that those who come under the exempt category should link their PAN card with their Aadhaar card today or before 30.06.2023.
The IT department has been constantly sharing timely notifications for taxpayers and PAN card holders to link it with their Aadhaar card as the last date is approaching soon.
The Income Tax department also reminded the PAN Holders to follow the instructions for the PAN linking process and also warned of the consequences if the Pan-Aadhaar link is not done as per the given deadline.
When Is The Last Date To Link PAN Card with Aadhaar Card?
The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar is June 30, 2023. If a PAN is not connected to Aadhaar by June 30, 2023, its status will be considered inoperative under the Income-tax Act of 1961.
How Do I Link PAN With Aadhar?
Follow these steps to link PAN with Aadhaar:
Step 1: Search for the official website of the Income Tax Department and click on the PAN-Aadhaar link available
Step 2: Create or log in to the account
Step 3: Enter details such as ID, password, and date of birth (PAN can provide access to login and act as user ID) You will see a pop-up notifying of the Aadhaar-PAN link (In case, you do not see the pop-up, visit the left-hand section of the website)
Step 4: Enter all the required details
Step 5: Confirm details and enter Captcha
Once this is done, you will receive a notification stating that your PAN is successfully linked to your Aadhaar Card.
What Can Happen if Pan Card Is Not Linked To Aadhaar Card?
As per the video shared by the Income Tax Department, failure to link PAN with Aadhaar will make the PAN card inoperative and the following consequences will have to be borne by the PAN holders. A few are mentioned here:
No refund shall be made against such PANs.
Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative
TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at a higher rate, as provided in the Act.
à¤ªà¥à¤¨ à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤!— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 21, 2023
à¤à¤¯à¤à¤° à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®, 1961 à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤°, à¤ªà¥à¤¨ à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤, à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ 30.06.2023 à¤¤à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤!
Kind attention PAN holders!
As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatoryâ¦ pic.twitter.com/VyliEJ75Gy
What to do if a PAN card becomes inoperative?
The PAN card can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of the Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs 1,000.
NRIs, individuals residing in specific states, a citizen who is no longer Indian citizen or above the age of eighty years (in the last two years) are exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking and eventually from penalties.
As per the press release of the Ministry of Finance on March 28th, 2023, the last date was extended to June 30, 2023.
The press release also stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till March 28, 2023.
In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 28, 2023
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/EE9VEamJKh