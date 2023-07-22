NPS Likely To Get Systematic Withdrawal Option By October: PFRDA Chairman

Systematic withdrawal option under the National Pension Scheme should be available to subscribers by October, according to Deepak Mohanty, chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

Mohanty expects the overall corpus of the fund to surpass Rs 11 lakh crore in FY24.

“As NPS has given good returns, we were getting the demand to bring the systematic withdrawal system plan. The subscriber can specify whether they want it on a monthly, quarterly or half-yearly basis and draw the 60% balance; then, they can defer the equity at the age of 75 ... By October, the plan should be available in a systematic way to the subscribers,” Mohanty told BQ Prime.

All-India enrollment under the Atal Pension Yojana increased by 1.19 crore during FY23, taking the gross enrollment to 5.20 crore, he said. “The pension numbers are driven by APY. Last year, we did almost 1.2 crore. This year, we have put a modest enrollment target with 1.3 crore,” he said.

APY is the guaranteed pension scheme of the Government of India, providing monthly pension of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 to self and spouse, with the return of accumulated corpus to surviving nominees.

Government sector employees are automatically mandated to come into NPS. “With respect to private enrollment—through the corporate channel, and individuals—we crossed a landmark of 10 lakh last year and this year, we have put a target of 13 lakh,” said Mohanty.

The overall corpus of PFRDA is at around Rs 9.8 lakh crore. “The market is doing well and the accumulated corpus is almost touching Rs 10 lakh crore which it should, depending on the market conditions.”

For this current financial year, the regulatory authority is expecting overall corpus or assets under management to touch Rs 11 lakh crore.

Pension fund managers have also been encouraged to invest in Sovereign Green Bonds from the next tranche issue, he said.

Mohanty has written to the sponsors of the Regional Rural Banks to offer NPS, he said. “RRBs are doing well in terms of APY. So, why not NPS? There has also been demand from the rural side to increase the APY limit in terms of the amount ... In that context, have written to the CEOs of the sponsor of RRBs.”

The enablement, however, will take time based on the system in place, according to Mohanty. “I am confident that should get activated during the course of this financial year.”

In another major initiative, the pension fund regulator is also taking a look at regulations to modernise them. PFRDA has an external advisory committee chaired by Dr MS Sahoo, former IBBI Chairman.

“We are reviewing the regulations to modernise them and also to see that compliance burden on the regulatory entities are less. Following this, we will do public consultation,” said Mohanty.