Mutual Fund Units To Be Frozen If Investors Do Not Update Their Nominees By March 31

All investors in mutual funds must update their nominees by the end of the month or opt out of having a nominee, or their folios will be frozen, according to a circular issued by SEBI last year.

If an investor has not submitted their nomination or opted out, they will be unable to redeem their units or undertake operations like systematic withdrawal plans or systematic transfer plans from Apr. 1.

The SEBI circular on June 15, 2022, said all investors subscribing to mutual fund units on or after Aug. 1, 2022, would need to either provide a nomination for their units or opt out of nomination through a signed declaration form.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has advised all the asset management companies to set a deadline of Mar. 31 for nomination or opting out of nomination for all the existing individual unit holders of mutual fund units, either solely or jointly, failing which the folios would be frozen for debits.

A nomination facility enables an individual unit holder to nominate one or more individuals who will inherit their units in the event of their demise. The mutual fund application forms have always had a column for appointing nominees, and online portals often nudge unit holders to provide a nominee at the time of subscription. It only became mandatory to get the details in August last year. Now, even if an individual does not want to nominate anyone, it must be explicitly mentioned.

Under the rules, once the nominee has been declared, the process must be validated with two-factor authentication.

"We are using an online platform, so all our clients are required to validate with an OTP, which comes on their mobile," said Harshvardhan Roongta, co-founder of Roongta Securities Pvt. "In case you want to opt out, even then, you have to authenticate it."