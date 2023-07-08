ITR Filing: Misreporting Of Income, Claiming Wrongful Deductions To Attract Penalty Of 200%

The Income Tax Department (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) on Friday discovered a large number of individuals who have incorrectly reported exemptions and deductions as part of its monitoring efforts to verify the accuracy of tax returns submitted by taxpayers. These taxpayers have claimed refunds based on these incorrect declarations.

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Mitali Madhusmita addressed a press conference on the issue of suspicious refunds being claimed by some taxpayers, in Hyderabad.