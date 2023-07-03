Making The Right Choice When Spending Abroad Requires Some Homework

If you are using a rupee debit or credit card abroad, then while physically using the card, you are often given a choice—to transact either in the local currency of the country where the spend is being made or to pay on rupees.

So, for example, if you are in the U.K., you would get the option of paying in pounds or rupees. Many people get very happy when they see the rupee option as this gives them familiarity in terms of the currency. More important is the fact that they see the exact amount that they will pay instead of seeing a foreign currency amount, which will then be converted by their card-issuing bank with the final amount being known only later.

This can be a source of happiness for a lot of people because they feel that they can lock in the amount that they will pay at the time of making the expense itself, but the matter is not so simple and it requires some working to understand at to which of the choices actually works out cheaper.