PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date Today; Check How To Check Link Status, Steps To Link & Important Details

Today (June 30) is the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar. You can link the two cards by paying Rs 1,000.

The central government had earlier fixed the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar as March 31, 2023. However, the date was later extended to June 30. If one fails to link PAN and Aadhaar by the deadline, their PAN will become inactive.