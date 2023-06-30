PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date Today; Check How To Check Link Status, Steps To Link & Important Details
June 30 is the last day to link with PAN Aadhaar. As per IT department, failure to link these two can lead to repercussions.
Today (June 30) is the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar. You can link the two cards by paying Rs 1,000.
The central government had earlier fixed the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar as March 31, 2023. However, the date was later extended to June 30. If one fails to link PAN and Aadhaar by the deadline, their PAN will become inactive.
In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 28, 2023
3 Reasons Why PAN Aadhaar Linking Can Fail
During the filing process, you may face certain issues due to mismatched information. This information mismatch in PAN-Aadhaar card may occure due to demographic mismatch in:
Name
Date of Birth
Gender
To correct the mismatch in your PAN card, you can apply for a PAN card correction online or offline. To correct the mismatch in your Aadhaar card, you can visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.
It is important to take the initiative on time to avoid consequences.
Consequences Of Not Linking PAN-Aadhaar
As per the information shared by the Income Tax Department, failure to link PAN with Aadhaar will make the PAN card inoperative and the following consequences will have to be borne by the PAN holders. A few are mentioned here:
No refund shall be made against such PANs
Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative
TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at a higher rate, as provided in the Act
To avoid such a situation, it is essential to apply for PAN-Aadhaar linking today.
Here's how you can apply for PAN-Aadhaar linking online.
How To Link PAN-Aadhaar?
Step 1: Search for the official website of the Income Tax Department and click on the PAN-Aadhaar link available
Step 2: Create or log in to the account
Step 3: Enter details such as ID, password, and date of birth (PAN can provide access to login and act as user ID) You will see a pop-up notifying of the Aadhaar-PAN link (In case, you do not see the pop-up, visit the left-hand section of the website)
Step 4: Enter all the required details
Step 5: Confirm details and enter Captcha
Once this is done, you will receive a notification stating that your PAN is successfully linked to your Aadhaar Card.
However, if you have already applied for the process but are unaware whether it is linked or not, here's how you can check PAN-Aadhaar link status.
How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Online?
Step 1: Visit the official website -- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
Step 2: Check the Quick Links section and select the Link Aadhaar status
Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and submit
Step 4: Select the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option
Step 5: The screen will show your PAN-Aadhaar link status
Note: In case you have linked your PAN-Aadhaar the screen will reflect as linked and if not it will notify you with the link to get them linked.
How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Through SMS?
Step 1: Click on the messaging app on your phone
Step 2: Create a new message and type ‘UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar Number>< 10 Digit PAN Number>
Step 3: Send this message to 56161 or 567678
Your registered mobile number will receive an update on the PAN-Aadhaar link status.