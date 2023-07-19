ITR Filing 2023: 3 Crore ITRs For AY 2023-24 Filed Till July 18, Says Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said that over 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 18.

In a tweet, the department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping it reach the milestone 7 days early this year, compared to last year.

"Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year as compared to 3 crore ITRs filed till 25th of July last year," the department said.

"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91% ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed!," it added.

The department once again urged all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.