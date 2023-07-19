ITR Filing 2023: 3 Crore ITRs For AY 2023-24 Filed Till July 18, Says Income Tax Department
The department thanked taxpayers & tax professionals for helping it reach the milestone 7 days early, compared to last year
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said that over 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 18.
In a tweet, the department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping it reach the milestone 7 days early this year, compared to last year.
"Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year as compared to 3 crore ITRs filed till 25th of July last year," the department said.
"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91% ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed!," it added.
The department once again urged all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.
Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 19, 2023
Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year as comparedâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jcGyirW2wa
ITR E-Filing Website To Remain Unaffected By Scheduled Downtime Of Official I-T Department Website
ITR Filing Deadline
The Finance Ministry is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline for income tax return filing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.
He also advised income taxpayers to file their return at the earliest.
"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year... we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he told news agency PTI during an interview.
About 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as on July 31 last year, the last day for filing returns for the assessment year 2022-23.
"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions. So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he said.