ITR Filing Deadline In 6 Days: Step By Step Guide, Do's & Don'ts - All You Need To Know

ITR Filing 2023: The income tax return deadline is just six days away and many taxpayers have still not filed their income tax returns. Many of these taxpayers are still unaware of the processes or are filing an ITR for the first time.

The anxiety involved in the ITR filing can be eliminated with the right understanding and filing guide.

The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-2023 (assessment year 2023-2024) will end on July 31, 2023.

Here you can find the step-by-step guide on how to file your IT returns, do's and don'ts while filing an ITR, and the latest updates and helpful articles which can assist you in your ITR filing process.

Let's start with the Do's And Don'ts shared by the Income Tax Department of India.