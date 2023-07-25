ITR Filing Deadline In 6 Days: Step By Step Guide, Do's & Don'ts - All You Need To Know
Taxpayers can avoid the last-minute ITR filing rush by following the Income Tax Return filing guide & related articles.
ITR Filing 2023: The income tax return deadline is just six days away and many taxpayers have still not filed their income tax returns. Many of these taxpayers are still unaware of the processes or are filing an ITR for the first time.
The anxiety involved in the ITR filing can be eliminated with the right understanding and filing guide.
The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-2023 (assessment year 2023-2024) will end on July 31, 2023.
Here you can find the step-by-step guide on how to file your IT returns, do's and don'ts while filing an ITR, and the latest updates and helpful articles which can assist you in your ITR filing process.
Let's start with the Do's And Don'ts shared by the Income Tax Department of India.
Dos And Don'ts of Filing Income Tax Returns
Do's
Choose the correct ITR Form for filing the return
Verify the ITR using EVC/DSC/Aadhaar OTP
Mention mandatory details in Income Tax Return
File the ITR before the deadline
Use a strong password for accessing the e-Filing account
Use Internet security software
Stay aware and cautious
Don'ts
Don't get confused between AY and FY while filing ITR
Don't make a mistake in TAN, bank account, email address
Don't forget to claim a deduction
Don't file your ITR in haste
Don't work on ITRs using public Wi-Fi
Don't ignore software updates
Don't reply to fraud emails, phone calls and SMS
Don't share your personal information
Now let's take a look at the detailed step-by-step guide to file Income tax Returns.
How To File ITR Online
Step 1: Visit the official portal - https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and sign up
Step 2: Select e-file>> ITR>> File ITR
Step 3: Choose AY 2023-24 and online filing mode
Step 4: Click on 'start filing' or 'resume filing' based on your filing process
Step 5: Select your status based on your application, individual, HUF, and others.
Step 6: Choose your ITR form type and proceed
Step 7: Click on 'Let's Get Started'.
Step 8: Select all the checkboxes that apply to you regarding your various reasons for income tax filing and click on “Continue”.
Step 9: If you wish to opt for New Tax Regime, select Yes in the Personal Information Section, if not, click on No, check pre-filled data, and continue to the next section.
Select 10: Enter your Gross Total Income and tax deduction details in the various sections available. Review your Tax Paid and Total Tax Liability, and then click on “Proceed”.
Select 11: Now there can be two scenarios based on your Tax Liability for the Assessment Year.
Step 12: Click on “Preview Return”. If there is no tax liability payable, or if there is a refund you’ll be getting based on your tax computation, you will be taken to the “Preview and Submit your return” page.
Step 13: Now that you’re on the “Preview and Submit your return” page, go over all the details, select the declaration checkbox and click on “Proceed to Preview”.
Step 14: Preview your return, check your verification details and click on “Proceed to Validation”.
Step 15: Click on any of the options to complete your ITR filing verification and then on “Continue”.
Step 16: Once done, you’ll see a message pop up on your screen that says your ITR has been successfully filed and verified. Now you can download the receipt or simply “Go To Dashboard”.
Now lets take a look at some helpful articles which can assist you in your ITR filing. These articles cover various aspects of Income Tax Return filing like section 80G donation deduction, foreign bank account holders tax filing, basic FAQ's, ITR deadline miss, ITR Penalties and more.
How to claim section 80G deduction while filing ITR
If you are looking to claim donation deduction in your IT return then we recommend you read the following article to understand the process you need to follow.
Are you a taxpayer who holds foreign bank accounts or assets or receives income from abroad
In a recent Twitter post, the Income Tax department had requested taxpayers who hold foreign bank accounts or assets or receive income from abroad to to fill the Foreign Asset Schedule in their Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2023-24 and ensuring to disclose all Foreign Assets (FA) and Foreign Sources of Income (FSI) if they possess foreign bank accounts, or assets, or receive income from abroad.
Tap on the link below to understand more about the FA schedule.
ITR Filing 2023: I-T Department Issues Reminder To These Bank Account Holders; Check Details
5 Questions To Ask Before Filing Your Income Tax Return
If you are filing returns on your own, here are a few valid questions and answers to these queries that can help you avoid making common ITR mistakes.
What Happens If You Don't File Your Return On Time
The last date for the filing of income tax returns is July 31, 2023.
This date is fast approaching, and it is essential that every taxpayer ensures that they file their ITR in time. There are several consequences that the taxpayer would face if this deadline is missed, and the goal of every person should be to gather all their details and ensure that their return is uploaded and verified.
Tap on the link below to learn about some of the consequences of not filing the return by the due date.
What are the penalties for misreporting of income, and for claiming wrongful deductions
New taxpayers are unaware and confused about several terms, processes, forms and tax deductions when it comes to Income Tax Returns and their filings.
But it is also important to understand that incorrect filing or misreporting of income can lead to varied penalties.
Tap on the link below to understand these errors which can occur and the subsequent penalties which follow.
ITR Filing: Misreporting Of Income, Claiming Wrongful Deductions To Attract Penalty Of 200%
How to change or opt for a tax regime? How To Find Relevant ITR 7? How To Claim Some Deductions Like 80TTA?
If you are filing ITR for the first time or are new to the taxation realm, then you are bound to have several queries. It is significant to find appropriate answers to these questions before the deadline.
Tap on the link below to get answers to some common questions about new tax regime, 80TTA deductions, ITR 7, and ITR Filing for Deceased Legal Heir.
ITR Filing 2023: New Tax Regime, 80TTA, ITR 7, Legal Heir - Find Answers To Questions On These Topics
Income Tax Return Filing Latest Update
As per the Income Tax Department, over 4.22 crore ITRs have been filed as on July 24. The department acknowledged the efforts and accountability of taxpayers and tax professionals.
90% of returns are e-verified and 2.27 crore ITRs are verified and processed as per the e-filing portal for the assessment year 2023-24.
Our gratitude to the taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 4 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 4 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 25, 2023
Over 4 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 24th of July this year asâ¦ pic.twitter.com/55mqTLGKfS