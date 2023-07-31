ITR Filing Last Day Today: More than 6 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed For AY 2023-24

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2022-23 is finally here.

The Income Tax Department on Sunday said that more than 6 crore ITRs have been filed till July 30.

In a tweet, the department said that about 27 lakh ITRs were filed on Sunday till 6:30 PM.

"To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

"We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," the tweet said.