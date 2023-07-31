BQPrimePersonal FinanceITR Filing Last Day Today: More than 6 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed For AY 2023-24
ITR Filing Last Day Today: More than 6 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed For AY 2023-24

In a tweet, the department said that about 27 lakh ITRs were filed on Sunday till 6:30 PM.

31 Jul 2023, 1:04 PM IST
Source: Representative/Unsplash

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2022-23 is finally here.

The Income Tax Department on Sunday said that more than 6 crore ITRs have been filed till July 30.

"To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

"We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," the tweet said.

ITR Filing Deadline 2023

The Income Tax department has been constantly notifying taxpayers to file their returns as soon as possible.

The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31.

There is still time for taxpayers to file their returns. They must be aware of the following Dos and Don'ts:

Dos

  • Choose the correct ITR Form for filing the return

  • Verify the ITR using EVC/DSC/Aadhaar OTP

  • Mention mandatory details in Income Tax Return

  • File the ITR before the deadline

  • Use a strong password for accessing the e-Filing account

  • Use Internet security software

  • Stay aware and cautious

Don'ts

  • Don't get confused between AY and FY while filing ITR

  • Don't make a mistake in TAN, bank account, email address

  • Don't forget to claim a deduction

  • Don't file your ITR in haste

  • Don't work on ITRs using public Wi-Fi

  • Don't ignore software updates

  • Don't reply to fraud emails, phone calls and SMS

  • Don't share your personal information

The finance ministry has stated that it will not extend the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) beyond July 31.

