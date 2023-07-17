ITR Filing Last Date: Will Govt Extend July 31 Deadline? Here's What Revenue Secretary Said
Income Tax Department through social media channels has been constantly reminding citizens to file their return at the earliest.
The Finance Ministry is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline for income tax return filing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.
He also advised income taxpayers to file their return at the earliest.
"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year... we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he told news agency PTI during an interview.
About 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as on July 31 last year, the last day for filing returns for assessment year 2022-23.
"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions. So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he said.
Over 2 crore income tax returns have been filed so far this year for the assessment year 2023-24, the Income Tax department informed last week.
"Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort!" the I-T department tweeted.
We are happy to inform that over 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 11th of July this year as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till 20th of July last year.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 11, 2023
With regard to the tax mobilisation target, Sanjay Malhotra said, it is more or less in line with the target growth rate, which is 10.5%.
The growth rate as far as Goods and Services Tax is concerned, it is 12% so far, he said.
However, the growth rate is lower than 12% on the excise duties front due to rate reduction.
