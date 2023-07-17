ITR Filing Last Date: Will Govt Extend July 31 Deadline? Here's What Revenue Secretary Said

The Finance Ministry is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline for income tax return filing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.

He also advised income taxpayers to file their return at the earliest.

"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year... we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he told news agency PTI during an interview.

The Income Tax Department through social media channels has been constantly reminding citizens to file their return at the earliest.

About 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as on July 31 last year, the last day for filing returns for assessment year 2022-23.