ITR Filing: Here’s How To Pay Income Tax Using PhonePe’s New Feature

Digital payments platform PhonePe Pvt. on Monday launched a feature to pay income tax through its app.

The company said the feature allows taxpayers, both individuals and businesses to pay self-assessment and advance tax directly from within the PhonePe app.

PhonePe has partnered with PayMate, a leading digital B2B payments and service provider to enable this feature.

Users can choose to pay their taxes using their credit card or UPI.

"With credit card payments, users also get a 45-day interest-free period and earn reward points on their tax payments, depending on their bank," the company said in a statement.

Once the payment has been made, taxpayers will receive a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number as an acknowledgement within one working day.

The challan for the tax payment will be available within two working days, PhonePe said.