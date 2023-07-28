ITR Filing 2023: 6 Ways To E-Verify ITR & Why Is It Important?

ITR Filing Last Date: The last date for filing an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023. With less than four days to go, the Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers to file their returns at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush.

Often, taxpayers are unaware of the fact that verification is equally significant to complete the filing process. In case, you are a taxpayer, you fail to verify the application, then the Income Tax department can deny the further processing and conclude it as incomplete.

As per the latest data (as of July 27) available on the Income Tax portal