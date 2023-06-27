ITR Filing 2023: More Than 1 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Until June 26

On June 27, the Income tax department mentioned that more than 1 crore income tax returns were filed until June 26, 2023, surpassing last year's milestone. Salaried taxpayers are among those who have until July 31 to file ITR for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In a tweet, the IT department wrote, "Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till 26th June this year compared to 1 crore ITRs filed till 8th of July last year. The 1 crore milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to corresponding period in the preceding year."

The IT Department also urged the taxpayers to keep the momentum going & file the ITR to avoid any last-minute hassles.