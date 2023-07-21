ITR Filing 2023: Here's What Happens If You Don't File Your Return On Time

The moment the return is not filed by the original due date, a late-filing fee will be applicable. This late-filing fee was not there earlier but has been introduced from the financial year 2017–18 under a new Section 234F.

The quantum of the late filing fees under Section 234F depends on the total income of the person who is filing the return. If the total income is more than Rs 5 lakh and the return is filed late, then the late-filing fee will be Rs 5,000. If the total income is less than Rs 5 lakh, then the late-filing fee will not be more than Rs 1,000. One significant point is that there is no late-filing fee if you are not supposed to file a return.

So if you are an individual whose income is less than the basic exemption limit but still filing a belated return, then there will not be any late filing fees.