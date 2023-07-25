ITR Filing 2023: Claiming Donation Deduction In Your Return? Here's What You Need To Know

One of the key aspects of Form 10BE is that this has all the details related to the donation that has been made. The details of the donee, which is the entity that has received the donation, is present along with all the information about the donor and the donation.

The details about the donee would include the permanent account number, name, and address of the institution, along with the unique registration number. At the same time, the amount that has been donated, the PAN of the donor, the name and address, plus the financial year to which this pertains, will be present. There is also another detail in the form of an ARN on the Form 10BE that is available on the form, and this is a unique number that is generated when the certificate is issued. This is a key requirement that has to be entered into the tax return for the credit for the donation to be allowed to the donor.