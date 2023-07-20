ITR Filing 2023: New Tax Regime, 80TTA, ITR 7, Legal Heir - Find Answers To Questions On These Topics

If you are filing ITR for the first time or are new to the taxation realm, then you are bound to have several queries. It is significant to find appropriate answers to these questions before the deadline.

Discussed here are a few common questions around new tax regime, 80TTA deductions, ITR 7 and ITR Filing for Deceased Legal Heir for which you may seek answers.

ITR filing 2023: Do remember that the last date for income tax return (ITR) filing for the financial year 2022-23 is 31st July 2023.