ITR E-Filing Website To Remain Unaffected By Scheduled Downtime Of Official I-T Department Website
The services of the e-Filing website relating to Income Tax Return/ TDS statements etc will continue to be accessible/available.
The official website of the Income Tax Department, Government of India will not be available from July 22 to July 24 as it will undergo an upgrade.
However, the services of the e-Filing website relating to Income Tax Return/ TDS statements etc will continue to be accessible/available.
"This website www.incometaxindia.gov.in is being upgraded, it will not be available from 22/07/2023 (22:00 hrs.) to 24/07/2023 (till 20:00 hrs). Inconvenience regretted," a message on the website said.
Source: Income Tax Department website.
Income Tax Department's e-portal can be accessed here.
3 Crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) Filed
Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday thanked taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped the department reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year.
"Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year as compared to 3 crore ITRs filed till 25th of July last year," the department said in a tweet.
Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91% ITRs filed have been e-verified!, the department added.
Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 19, 2023
The Finance Ministry is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline for income tax return filing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.
He also advised income taxpayers to file their returns at the earliest.
"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year... we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he told news agency PTI during an interview.
The Income Tax Department through social media channels has been constantly reminding citizens to file their return at the earliest.