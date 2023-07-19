ITR E-Filing Website To Remain Unaffected By Scheduled Downtime Of Official I-T Department Website

The official website of the Income Tax Department, Government of India will not be available from July 22 to July 24 as it will undergo an upgrade.

However, the services of the e-Filing website relating to Income Tax Return/ TDS statements etc will continue to be accessible/available.

"This website www.incometaxindia.gov.in is being upgraded, it will not be available from 22/07/2023 (22:00 hrs.) to 24/07/2023 (till 20:00 hrs). Inconvenience regretted," a message on the website said.