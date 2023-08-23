ITR Filing 2023: Just 8 Days Left To Verify Your ITR, Reminds Income Tax Department
The Income Tax Return filing last date was on July 31, 2023, however, simply filing the return does not complete the process.
With an incomplete ITR process, the ITR filed is less likely to be considered in the future and there are fewer chances of the taxpayer receiving any refunds (if eligible).
It is equally important to verify the return within 30 days of your ITR filing. The Income Tax department shared a reminder informing taxpayers that only a few days are left to verify their filed ITRs.
Dear Taxpayers,— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 23, 2023
Complete your e-filing process today!
Do not forget to verify your ITR within 30 days of filing.
Delayed verification may lead to levy of late fee in accordance with provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
Donât delay, verify your ITR today! pic.twitter.com/NQt2fArOBW
How To E-Verify ITR?
There are six ways to e-verify ITR:
Aadhaar OTP
Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)
Demat Account
Bank Account
Net Banking
ATM
1. How To E-Verify ITR Through Aadhaar OTP
Step 1: Confirm that you have linked your PAN with your Aadhaar card.
Step 2: Select the OTP (One-Time-Password) alternative to verify your return (An OTP will be sent to the mobile number mentioned on your Aadhaar card).
Step 3: Give your consent to validate your Aadhaar card and generate an OTP.
Step 4: Submit the 6-digit OTP and confirm.
2. How To E-Verify ITR Through Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)
Step 1: Visit the official income tax return portal and click on the e-verify section on the left banner - https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
Step 2: Enter details, click on Continue and select the option ‘I would like to e-verify using DSC.’
Step 3: Once you reach the ‘Verify Your Identity’ page, select the option to download the emsigner utility.
Step 4: Once downloaded and installed, confirm the same on the ‘Verify Your Identity’ page and select Continue to proceed.
Step 5: You will be directed to the ‘Data Sign’ page, you have to select the Certificate, Provider, and Provider Password, and click on Sign to verify your return.
Step 6: Your ITR will be verified.
3. How To E-Verify ITR Through Demat Account
Step 1: Go to the e-Filing portal homepage and click e-Verify Return.
Step 2: Then select EVC through the Demat account and click on continue. Step 3: Enter the EVC and select the ‘e-verify’ option.
Step 4: Your return will be verified.
4. How To E-Verify ITR Through Bank Account
Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in. and login to your account.
Step 2: After logging in, click on e-File then Income Tax Returns and then e-Verify Returns.
Step 3: Select option ‘Through Bank Account’ under the ‘Generate Electronic Verification Code (EVC)’ title. And click on the ‘Proceed’ button.
Step 4: Punch in the EVC received on your mobile number or email address.
Step 5: Click on the ‘e-verify’ option. Success message “Return successfully e-verified” will be displayed on the screen.
5. How To E-Verify ITR Through Net Banking
Note: Ensure you have linked your Aadhaar card with your PAN and you have availed net banking services for the bank account.
Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in. and login to your account.
Step 2: After logging in, click on e-File then Income Tax Returns and then e-Verify Returns.
Step 3: Select the option to ‘e-verify through net banking’.
Step 4: Select the bank through which you want to verify your ITR and click on ‘Continue’.
Step 5: Login into your account with net banking credentials.
Step 6: Login into the e-filing option available and select e-filing (You will be directed to the e-filing verification page).
Step 7: Click on the link and e-verify option to complete the process. Your tax return will be e-verified successfully and you will receive a confirmation message on your e-mail id and mobile number registered on the income tax portal.
6. How To E-Verify ITR Through ATM
Step 1: Visit the ATM machine of your bank.
Step 2: Insert your Debit ATM card into ATM machine.
Step 3: Punch in your PIN and tap on the ‘Generate EVC for Income tax Filing’ option.
Step 4: You will receive the EVC through a message or an email.
Step 5: Visit the income tax e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in. and login to your account.
Step 6: After logging in, go to e-verify options and select the ITR to verify and select the option 'I already have an Electronic Verification Code (EVC).
Step 7: Enter the EVC code and select the e-verify button.
In case you cannot verify your ITR using any of the e-verification methods mentioned above, then you can send a signed copy of ITR-V (acknowledgement receipt) to the tax department.
The ITR-V form is required to be sent to the Centralised Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560500, by ordinary post or speed post.
Highlights Of Income Tax Return Filing 2023
More than 6.77 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st July, 2023, 16.1% more than the ITRs filed in the corresponding period last year.
Over 64.33 lakh ITRs filed on a single day i.e., on 31st July, 2023. Around 53.67 lakh ITRs filed by first-time filers, a fair indication of widening of tax base.
5.63 crore returns e-verified. Of the e-verified ITRs, 3.44 crore ITRs processed (61%) by 31st July, 2023.
Over 32 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal (01.07.23 to 31.07.23). 2.74 crore successful logins on 31st July itself.
Over 1.26 crore challans received through TIN 2.0 payment system in July itself.
The e-filing Helpdesk handled more than 5 lakh queries in July itself.