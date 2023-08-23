ITR Filing 2023: Just 8 Days Left To Verify Your ITR, Reminds Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Return filing last date was on July 31, 2023, however, simply filing the return does not complete the process.

With an incomplete ITR process, the ITR filed is less likely to be considered in the future and there are fewer chances of the taxpayer receiving any refunds (if eligible).

It is equally important to verify the return within 30 days of your ITR filing. The Income Tax department shared a reminder informing taxpayers that only a few days are left to verify their filed ITRs.