ITR Filing: Failure To Disclose This Income Source Can Attract A Penalty Of Rs 10 Lakh, Says I-T Department

Filing ITR on time should not be the only priority for taxpayers in India, it is equally essential to disclose all assets and additional sources of income.

In a recent Twitter post, the Income Tax department has requested taxpayers who hold foreign bank accounts or assets or receive income from abroad to to fill the Foreign Asset Schedule in their Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2023-24 and ensuring to disclose all Foreign Assets (FA) and Foreign Sources of Income (FSI) if they possess foreign bank accounts, or assets, or receive income from abroad.