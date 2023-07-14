ITR Filing: Failure To Disclose This Income Source Can Attract A Penalty Of Rs 10 Lakh, Says I-T Department
The Income Tax Department has issued this timely reminder to holders of foreign bank accounts, assets, and income.
Filing ITR on time should not be the only priority for taxpayers in India, it is equally essential to disclose all assets and additional sources of income.
In a recent Twitter post, the Income Tax department has requested taxpayers who hold foreign bank accounts or assets or receive income from abroad to to fill the Foreign Asset Schedule in their Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2023-24 and ensuring to disclose all Foreign Assets (FA) and Foreign Sources of Income (FSI) if they possess foreign bank accounts, or assets, or receive income from abroad.
Kind Attention: Holders of foreign bank accounts, assets, and income!— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 14, 2023
Please don't forget to fill the Foreign Asset Schedule in your Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2023-24.
Please ensure you disclose all Foreign Assets (FA) and Foreign Sources of Income (FSI) ifâ¦ pic.twitter.com/0l8CntCm9Q
What are the penalties for failure to disclose foreign assets/income?
The department has mentioned that in case the taxpayer misses this deadline they are entitled to pay Rs 10 Lakh as penalty under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.
How to fill Foreign Asset Schedule in your Income Tax Return?
As per the online User Manual available on the official website of Income Tax Department, tax payers who possess foreign bank accounts, or assets, or receive income from abroad need to follow these steps to fill the 'Foreign Asset Schedule'.
Under FSI (Foreign Source Income) taxpayers need to enter the details of any income generated or arising from abroad.
Source: https://www.incometax.gov.in/
How To Schedule Tax Relief?
Taxpayers have to share a summary of tax relief that is being claimed in India for taxes paid abroad in respect of each country.
Source: https://www.incometax.gov.in/
How To Schedule Foreign Asset?
Individuals have to enter details of foreign assets or income from any source outside India. This schedule need not be filled up if you are a Non-Resident or Not Ordinarily Resident.
Source: https://www.incometax.gov.in/
As mentioned by the Income Tax Department the last day for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2023-24 is 31st July 2023.