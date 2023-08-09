Investors Continue To Flock To Small-Cap Funds In July: AMFI Data

Equity mutual funds saw net inflows dip sequentially in July on the back of outflows from large-cap funds.

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes fell 11.7% to Rs 7,626 crore in July from Rs 8,638 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.

Investors continued to be attracted by the perceived outperformance of small-cap funds, which accounted for 54.7% of the net equity fund inflows.