Investors Continue To Flock To Small-Cap Funds In July: AMFI Data
Equity mutual funds saw net inflows dip sequentially in July on the back of outflows from large-cap funds.
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes fell 11.7% to Rs 7,626 crore in July from Rs 8,638 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.
Investors continued to be attracted by the perceived outperformance of small-cap funds, which accounted for 54.7% of the net equity fund inflows.
SIP Contribution
SIPs were the star performer this month, said NS Ventakesh, CEO, AMFI, as inflows reached a new record high in July.
SIP inflows stood at Rs 15,242.7 crore during the month under review. The AUM under mutual fund SIPs was Rs 8.32 lakh crore in July, against Rs 7.93 lakh crore in the previous month.
Category-Wise Trends
Small-cap funds saw inflows of Rs 4,171.4 crore in July, compared with Rs 5,472 crore in June. Large-cap schemes saw outflows of Rs 1,880 crore last month, compared to outflows of Rs 2,050 crore in June.
Mid-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 1,623.3 crore during the period under review in comparison to Rs 1,749 crore in the previous month.
Investment in multi-cap funds rose threefold to Rs 2,500.5 crore from Rs 735 crore in June on the back of a new fund offer for Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund.
Liquid Funds
Liquid funds—debt funds used by businesses to store short-term cash—saw inflows of Rs 51,938.4 crore compared with outflows of Rs 28,546 crore.
Credit-risk funds witnessed outflows for the fourth month in a row, at Rs 166.3 crore. These schemes recorded outflows of Rs 318.1 crore in June.
Net Flows
All mutual funds across equity and debt recorded cumulative net inflows of Rs 82,046.1 crore in July. A month ago, the schemes saw outflows of Rs 2,022 crore.
Money market funds saw inflows of Rs 8,608.1 crore in July, as against inflows of Rs 6,827 crore in June.