India Post Payments Bank Account Will Be Blocked If PAN Card Is Not Updated? PIB Fact Checks

Many India Post Payments bank customers have received messages claiming their accounts have been blocked because their PAN Card has not been updated.

Along with the message, a link has also been provided where users can update their PAN Card details.

However, it has come to light that this is a scam by criminals to gain private and financial information of the users and dupe them.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has conducted a fact check and confirmed that the claim is fake.

In a tweet, PIB's Fact Check handle said that India Post never sends any such messages to its customers and they should not share their personal and bank details with anyone.