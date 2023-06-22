India Post Payments Bank Account Will Be Blocked If PAN Card Is Not Updated? PIB Fact Checks

BQPrimePersonal FinanceIndia Post Payments Bank Account Will Be Blocked If PAN Card Is Not Updated? PIB Fact Checks
Press Information Bureau (PIB) has conducted a fact check and confirmed that the claim is fake.

22 Jun 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Source: Twitter/@IPPBOnline

Many India Post Payments bank customers have received messages claiming their accounts have been blocked because their PAN Card has not been updated.

Along with the message, a link has also been provided where users can update their PAN Card details.

However, it has come to light that this is a scam by criminals to gain private and financial information of the users and dupe them.

In a tweet, PIB's Fact Check handle said that India Post never sends any such messages to its customers and they should not share their personal and bank details with anyone.

Earlier this month, India Post Payments Bank also advised its customers to not click on unknown links or share personal banking details with anyone.

"We urge the public to remain alert and do not fall prey to such scams," the tweet said.

PIB Fact Check is a fact-checking arm which was launched in December 2019 to prevent the circulation of fake news and misleading information among individuals across several social media platforms.  

In the past, at several instances PIB Fact Check has prevented customers from falling for such fake news on social media platforms.

