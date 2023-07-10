Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Last Date On July 31; Check Details And File Soon

The Income Tax Department of India has started sending timely reminders to tax payers on the last date of filing Income Tax Returns for the financial year 2022-23. The last date to file your IT returns is July 31, 2023.

The Income Tax filing Official portal from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India is designed under the National E-Governance Plan as a Mission Mode Project.

With this portal, the government aims for a single-stream chain for all tax-related services for taxpayers and related stakeholders.