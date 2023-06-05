Important Personal Finance Deadlines You Shouldn't Miss In June 2023

The deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card (PAN-Aadhaar Link) is June 30, 2023.

This deadline has been extended multiple times, but now, with the new deadline approaching, it is crucial to complete this task.

According to the government, from 1st July, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and the consequences during the period that PAN remains inoperative will be as follows

1. No refund shall be made against such PANs

2. Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative

3. TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act.