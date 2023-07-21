Income Tax Day: Here's How I-T Department, Mumbai Celebrated IT Day 2023; See Here
On July 16, seven I-T department colonies of Mumbai held a competition for the I-T Day 2023.
Income Tax Day 2023: IT Day 2023 or Aaykar Diwas will be celebrated on July 24, 2023. India's Income Tax Day is celebrated every year on July 24 to commemorate the introduction of income tax in India on the same day in the year 1860.
A few days ahead of this year's Income Tax Day, the Income Department of Mumbai began the celebration of Income Tax Day (also referred to as Aaykar Diwas) in a unique way, where children of department officials showcased their incredible skills and talent by being creative and imaginative.
The department held poster-making, essay and slogan-writing competitions in the seven department colonies of Mumbai on July 16.
The children of department officials participated with much zest in these competitions and showcased their creativity, talent, and imagination.
Here’s a glimpse of their creativity:
The I-T department took to Twitter to share their contributions and talent:
In the run up to IT Day 2023, poster making, slogan & essay writing competitions were held in seven dept. colonies of Mumbai on 16th July. The children of dept. Officials participated with great enthusiasm & showcased incredible talent, creativity & imagination. @IncomeTaxIndia pic.twitter.com/oHjGIcPbwl— IncomeTaxMumbai (@mumbai_tax) July 20, 2023
Income Tax Return (ITR Filing)
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday thanked taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped the department reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year.
Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 19, 2023
Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year as comparedâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jcGyirW2wa
ITR Filing 2023: 3 Crore ITRs For AY 2023-24 Filed Till July 18, Says Income Tax Department
ITR e-filing website unavailable tomorrow?
The official website of the Income Tax Department, Government of India will not be available from July 22 to July 24 as it will undergo an upgrade.
"This website is being upgraded, it will not be available from 22/07/2023 (22:00 hrs.) to 24/07/2023 (till 20:00 hrs). Inconvenience regretted," a message on the website said.
However, the services of the e-Filing website relating to Income Tax Return/ TDS statements etc will continue to be accessible/available.
ITR E-Filing Website To Remain Unaffected By Scheduled Downtime Of Official I-T Department Website
Will Finance Ministry extend ITR filing due date?
The Finance Ministry is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline for income tax return filing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on July 16.
"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year... we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he told news agency PTI during an interview.