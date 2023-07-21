Income Tax Day: Here's How I-T Department, Mumbai Celebrated IT Day 2023; See Here

Income Tax Day 2023: IT Day 2023 or Aaykar Diwas will be celebrated on July 24, 2023. India's Income Tax Day is celebrated every year on July 24 to commemorate the introduction of income tax in India on the same day in the year 1860.

A few days ahead of this year's Income Tax Day, the Income Department of Mumbai began the celebration of Income Tax Day (also referred to as Aaykar Diwas) in a unique way, where children of department officials showcased their incredible skills and talent by being creative and imaginative.

The department held poster-making, essay and slogan-writing competitions in the seven department colonies of Mumbai on July 16.