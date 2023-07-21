Income Tax Day: Here's How I-T Department, Mumbai Celebrated IT Day 2023; See Here

BQPrimePersonal FinanceIncome Tax Day: Here's How I-T Department, Mumbai Celebrated IT Day 2023; See Here
On July 16, seven I-T department colonies of Mumbai held a competition for the I-T Day 2023.

21 Jul 2023, 1:35 PM IST
Income Tax Day 2023: IT Day 2023 or Aaykar Diwas will be celebrated on July 24, 2023. India's Income Tax Day is celebrated every year on July 24 to commemorate the introduction of income tax in India on the same day in the year 1860. 

A few days ahead of this year's Income Tax Day, the Income Department of Mumbai began the celebration of Income Tax Day (also referred to as Aaykar Diwas) in a unique way, where children of department officials showcased their incredible skills and talent by being creative and imaginative.

The department held poster-making, essay and slogan-writing competitions in the seven department colonies of Mumbai on July 16.   

The children of department officials participated with much zest in these competitions and showcased their creativity, talent, and imagination.  

Here’s a glimpse of their creativity:  

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter&nbsp;</p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/mumbai_tax">@mumbai_tax</a></p></div>

Source: Twitter 

@mumbai_tax

The I-T department took to Twitter to share their contributions and talent:  

Income Tax Return (ITR Filing)

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday thanked taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped the department reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year.  

ITR e-filing website unavailable tomorrow?

The official website of the Income Tax Department, Government of India will not be available from July 22 to July 24 as it will undergo an upgrade.  

"This website www.incometaxindia.gov.in is being upgraded, it will not be available from 22/07/2023 (22:00 hrs.) to 24/07/2023 (till 20:00 hrs). Inconvenience regretted," a message on the website said.  

However, the services of the e-Filing website relating to Income Tax Return/ TDS statements etc will continue to be accessible/available.  

Will Finance Ministry extend ITR filing due date?

The Finance Ministry is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline for income tax return filing, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on July 16.

"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year... we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he told news agency PTI during an interview.  

