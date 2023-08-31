How You Can Use The Cost Inflation Index Effectively For Capital Gains

The use of the Cost Inflation Index is an important part of the tax calculation process, as this ensures that the cost price of various long-term capital assets increase during the calculation of capital gains.

The Cost Inflation Index is meant to give relief to the taxpayer due to the impact of inflation in the economy. The important thing is that its use is not just to calculate the tax to be paid at the time of filing the tax return, but even before that.

It helps the taxpayer to understand the kind of gains that would be generated and how to plan on saving tax before the end of the financial year.

Number Declaration

The declaration of the CII is done quite early during the financial year and this gives enough time for those who are booking capital gains, to ensure that they are able to undertake tax planning properly.

For example, for fiscal 2024, the CII has already been declared at 348 and this is a rise from the level of 331 seen a year earlier. In percentage terms, the rise in the last one year is 5.1%. Even the rise in the CII during FY23 from the previous year was just 4.4%. This means that any capital gain that is made during the current financial year can be checked, by using the relevant CII number of the year of purchase and sale of the asset.

For example, the cost of a property bought in FY12 for Rs 30 lakh will become Rs 56.74 lakh for tax calculations in FY24. (30 lakh x 348 [CII of sale year]/184 [CII of purchase year]).

The rise in the value of the index number has to be seen not just over the previous year's figure, but also over a longer time frame because this will help one to understand the extent of the rise in the cost that they will be able to factor in to their calculations for various long-term assets.